Katie Gerzabek Salem named Towson Field Hockey Head Coach

By: Courtney Ott, Deputy Sports Editor

Katie Gerzabek Salem will be the new head coach of the Towson Field Hockey team, the university announced Tuesday. Towson endured a nationwide search for a new coach after the previous head coach, E.A. Jackson, was not retained for the 2023-24 season.

Gerzabek Salem most recently was the head coach at Rhodes College for their past two seasons. Under her two seasons as head coach, she finished with a winning record of 23-9. Gerzabek Salem also helped the team work towards championship titles such as winning the 2021 Southern Atlantic Association conference tournament and the 2022 SAA regular season.

During her second season, Rhodes finished as the sixth ranked team in the Division III Region IV regional rankings. Also in 2022, her coaching staff won the 2022 SAA Coaching Staff of the Year.

Before becoming the head coach at Rhodes, Gerzabek Salem served as an assistant coach for Syracuse University, Temple University and the USA National Indoor Team.

Gerzabek Salem was a collegiate field hockey player herself, playing at the University of Maryland from 2011-14. There, she helped the team win a national championship as a freshman and has won multiple individual awards.

In 2011 and 2014 she was named National Field Hockey Coaches Association Mid-Atlantic Region First Team. In 2012 and 2013 she was selected NFHCA Mid-Atlantic Region Second Team and in 2014 she was NFHCA Third Team All-American.

Gerzabek Salem is the 13th coach in Towson’s Field Hockey program history.