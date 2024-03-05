LA Café extends hours, more plans from Aramark

By Sarah Sternhagen, contributing writer

The LA Café in the College of Liberal Arts building will remain open until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for a trial period until spring break.

TU Hospitality announced the change on their Instagram last Tuesday.

A decision on the longterm hours will occur if staying open later attracts enough customers to warrant the permanent change, according to LA Café Supervisor Marquita Moseley.

She said so far she’s seen many new faces, both student and staff, during the afternoon hours.

For students, the new hours can mean more flexibility in schedules. Sophomore Dayana Ayala said she would like the option to be permanent, so she could get a meal during any afternoon classes she has next semester.

The café will maintain its previous hours from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m on Fridays.

Aramark Collegiate Hospitality received a request to extend hours at the location, District Manager Richard Coburn said in an email.

Recently, the Dunkin’ in the University Union also extended its weekday hours, The Towerlight reported.

“Our goal of being able to offer more to students on their timetable has been the real success,” Coburn said.

Aramark also has plans for new Local Restaurant Row partners. Connie’s Chicken and Waffles will debut at the Row on April 22, according to Coburn.

Taiwanese bubble tea shop Chatime and Bibibop Asian Grill will remain in the space until then.