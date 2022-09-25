Orioles shutout Astros as Towson Alumni Association celebrated TU Night at Camden Yards

By: Jake Shindel, Senior Editor

The Towson University Alumni Association held “TU Night at Camden Yards” on Friday as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Houston Astros 6-0.

The organization sold 400 tickets for the event. Alumni and students who purchased tickets through Towson also received an Orioles and Towson bucket hat designed for the game.

Before the game, Towson had a picnic in the bullpen area of the stands.

“I was definitely looking forward to getting the TU hat, mixed with the Orioles,” said Shane Mizelle, class of 2018. “Now I’m just excited to watch the Orioles have their first year in a couple years where they’ve been pretty decent.”

In addition to the hats that alums received, there was also a sense of excitement to see old friends and connect with other TU graduates.

“We’re definitely excited to run into other alumni that we know, too,” said Rachel Lam, class of 2019.

President of the Alumni Association, Jonas Jacobson, was presented with the Heavy Hitters award, as Towson sold the most tickets out of all the Orioles’ University Nights. TU sold out of their available tickets, hitting their goal of 400.

“Tigers are really getting more and more engaged in all the activities of the association,” Jacobson said. “There’s activities throughout the year. We’re just trying to get alumni more engaged with the school. It really helps the school spirit.”

Jacobson also said that he thinks next year they could raise the goal above 400 tickets due to the demand.

“Whenever you hit a goal, I think the next thing to do is to raise the goal and try to hit it,” Jacobson said. “So, we’ll definitely be working towards that in the future.”

During the game, catcher Adley Rutschman started the scoring off for the Orioles with a solo shot to deep center field in the fourth inning, giving the team a 1-0 lead.

The Orioles had a chance to score in the bottom of the sixth inning but could not deliver. A double steal put shortstop Jorge Mateo and Rutschman in scoring position, and then a walk from first baseman Ryan Mountcastle loaded up the bases.

However, two straight outs ended the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Orioles put up five runs. Shortstop Terrin Vavra hit an RBI single to drive in Leftfielder Kyle Stowers to get the scoring going. Then outfielder Cedric Mullins drove in two runs with a single.

Rutschman hit a double to score Mullins, giving Rutschman his third game hit. The Orioles ended the inning with a 6-0 lead.

Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer shut out the Astros while also pitching a complete game, as the Orioles won 6-0.