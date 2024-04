Towson men’s lacrosse defeated Monmouth 17-2 at their final home game of the season. Below are photos from the game.

Kenny Storck/ The Towerlight

Kenny Storck/ The Towerlight

Kenny Storck/ The Towerlight

Kenny Storck/ The Towerlight

Kenny Storck/ The Towerlight

Kenny Storck/ The Towerlight

Towson’s next matchup is on the road against Delaware, who also remains undefeated in CAA play. The game will take place on April 26 at 7 p.m.