By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Nov. 11, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter.

Nov. 11, 2026: A student reported the theft of their credit card and wholesale membership card. Purchases were made on the credit card.

Nov. 12, 2026: TUPD was notified of a student drug violation.

Nov. 12, 2026: An individual reported being assaulted on the 300 block of Washington Avenue. Surveillance footage revealed that no assault occurred.

Nov. 12, 2026: A student reported vandalism in the Union bathrooms.

Nov. 12, 2026: A student reported the theft of their bike.

Nov. 12, 2026: A student was reported to student accountability for a drug violation.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Nov. 13, 2026: 19-year-old Darian Kess faces drug and handgun charges in relation to the shooting that occurred Sunday, Sept. 27 on the 8000 block of York Road.

The night of the incident, police located Kess in the area of Osler and Campus View Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. He is currently being held without bond.

This article is up-to-date as of 1:00 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2026.