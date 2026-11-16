By Kylie Jones, Sports Editor and Nayeli Alonzo, Staff Writer

Towson Men’s Basketball defeated Long Island University 66-46 on Monday night at SECU Arena.

Senior guard Zion Stanford led Towson with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals. This was Stanford’s first career double-double.

After falling 0-2 during the team’s first two matches on the road, Stanford says he’s grateful to get the win in front of the Towson crowd.

“It’s definitely nice to get our first one here,” Stanford said. “We’ve been working all summer in this gym just trying to perfect our craft.”

Redshirt sophomore Christian Doerr added 10 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists in the victory.

“He (Doerr) plays really hard in practice every day,” said head coach Pat Skerry. “I’m not surprised by that. He’s aggressive.”

Along with Stanford and Doerr, Jaquan Womack and Ben Roseborough were also double-digit scorers. Both Womack and Roseborough had 12 points in the win.

Sophomore Jaquan Womack celebrates his layup in the first half of the match against LIU held at SECU Arena on Nov. 9, 2026. (Aaron Moscoso Munoz/The Towerlight)



“One of the strengths of the group is the versatility, the depth. The ability to share the ball tonight was good,” Skerry said.

After leading the Sharks by 10 at the half, Chike Ndefo added a steal and 4 points to lead an 8-0 run for the Tigers to put them up by 21 points with 10 minutes left in the second half.

Towson held onto the lead for the rest of the match to earn the 20-point victory.

“This group’s been really a good group to be around with how hard they practice and the extra work that they put in,” Skerry said.