By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Nov. 17, 2026: A student reported being assaulted during a pickup basketball game.

Nov. 17, 2026: A student reported a rape incident that occured during the spring semester.

Nov. 18, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter.

Nov. 19, 2026: A student was reported to student accountability for a drug violation.

Nov. 19, 2026: A student reported the theft of their bike and other belongings.

Nov. 19, 2026: A student was reported to student accountability for a drug violation.

Nov. 20, 2026: A student reported an assault incident.

Nov. 20 , 2026: A student reported the theft of their personal belongings from their vehicle.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Nov. 22, 2026: An armed robbery occurred on the 1500 block of East Joppa Road.

This article is up-to-date as of 1:39 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2026.