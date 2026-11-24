Police Blotter Nov. 17 to Nov. 23
By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief
Towson University Police Department
Nov. 17, 2026: A student reported being assaulted during a pickup basketball game.
Nov. 17, 2026: A student reported a rape incident that occured during the spring semester.
Nov. 18, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter.
Nov. 19, 2026: A student was reported to student accountability for a drug violation.
Nov. 19, 2026: A student reported the theft of their bike and other belongings.
Nov. 19, 2026: A student was reported to student accountability for a drug violation.
Nov. 20, 2026: A student reported an assault incident.
Nov. 20 , 2026: A student reported the theft of their personal belongings from their vehicle.
Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson
Nov. 22, 2026: An armed robbery occurred on the 1500 block of East Joppa Road.
This article is up-to-date as of 1:39 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2026.