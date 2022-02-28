“That Girl” trend on TikTok is toxic

By: Rafihat Banjo, Columnist

Views expressed in the column are the author’s own.

The girls that get it, get it, and the girls that don’t, don’t.

That girl who wakes up at 5 a.m. to exercise to start her day. That girl who journals. That girl who drinks an iced matcha latte and makes avocado toast every morning. That girl who participates in self-care. Sound familiar?

I’m pretty sure everyone has been on that side of TikTok or has seen a few “that girl” TikToks. Well, what exactly is “that girl?”

“That girl” essentially overly promotes wellness as an aesthetic. According to The Global Wellness Institute, wellness can be described as, “the active pursuit of activities, choices and lifestyles that lead to a state of holistic health.”

I’m not saying this trend is completely toxic. Wellness is good in moderation and there are certainly some tips and tricks you can take from the “that girl” trend on TikTok.

The “That girl” trend romanticizes girls needing to have their lives together. When that might not always be the case. It’s quite impossible to always have your life together. It sets an unrealistic standard for girls to think that if they aren’t waking up early to exercise, their lives are not put together.

Wanting better for yourself is one thing, but setting unrealistic goals is another. Wellness has six different dimensions: physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, social, and environmental. Just because you wake up one morning and drink a green juice doesn’t automatically mean you’re well.

Promoting wellness shouldn’t be seen as an aesthetic. You can romanticize your life without following the “that girl” trend on TikTok. If waking up at 5 a.m. doesn’t fit your schedule, that shouldn’t automatically exclude you from being “that girl.”

If you drink water, eat foods that fuel your body, and exercise, who cares if you don’t fit the “that girl” aesthetic?

Wellness is a continuum. By practicing healthy habits that can help increase your physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, social, or environmental state, you can increase your wellness.

Ways to improve wellness:

Drinking water Eating healthier foods Getting eight hours of sleep Eating in, instead of eating out Spending time with friend and family Picking up new hobbies and interests Exercising Listening to music Reducing phone screen time Manifest

Practicing some of these habits can increase your wellness without you needing to necessarily have your life together and promote it as an aesthetic.