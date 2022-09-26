Tigers earn eighth shutout of the season in 0-0 tie against Northeastern

Sam Peterson, Staff Writer

Towson University Women’s Soccer tied Northeastern University 0-0 on Sunday in their second game of conference play.

“It’s finishing your chances,” Head Coach Katherine Vettori said. “Because we created a bunch offensively and defensively, we played really solid today.”

The Tigers had a total of seven shots, with two being on goal.

Forward Alexandra Rush had the first shot on goal, and forward Phoebe Canoles followed with the second shot on goal eleven seconds later. Huskies goalkeeper Holland Stam saved both shots.

The Tiger defense allowed only a total of five shots throughout the first half of the game.

Goalkeeper Riley Melendez saved everything on defense, saving both of the Huskies two shots on goal in the first half.

“[Melendez} was solid,” Vettori said. “She was money. And that’s what we need from her, and that’s what the expectation is.”

The Tiger defense picked up where they left off in the first half, with Melendez saving her third game shot with 33:09 left in the match. Melendez finished with a total of four saves in the game, putting her at a total of 34 saves on the season.

With 30:02 left in the second half, the game was delayed for 30 minutes due to thunderstorms. Before the game was about to resume, there was a delay for a second time. After the one hour and forty-minute weather delay, Towson held Northeastern to one shot on goal for the rest of the period.

The Towson offense struggled to put the ball in the net with eleven shots in the second half. Forwards Nia Christopher and Jasmine Hamid led the team in shots with four each. Towson’s final shot came at the 89:59 mark with midfielder Chiara Menegatti making a last-chance effort to put the Tigers on top but came up short.

Towson tied the game with the Huskies with a final score of 0-0, their second tie of the season.

“We have to be prepared for the physicality of the league,” Vettori said. “Drexel is a hard place to play and has a really difficult surface. We have to be able to hold our own.”

Towson’s next game is Thursday, Sept. 29, when they travel to Drexel University to take on the Dragons at 6 p.m.