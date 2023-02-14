Torres, Villagomez earn weekly CAA honors for Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse

By: Courtney Ott, Deputy Sports Editor

Junior goalkeeper Jo Torres on the Towson Women’s Lacrosse team and freshman attackman Joaquin Villagomez on Towson Men’s Lacrosse team were both awarded Colonial Athletic Association Lacrosse Honors this week.

Both Towson lacrosse teams made their season debut and first win this weekend against Mount St. Mary’s University.

Torres was named CAA Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after facing 24 shots and saving 12 to earn the 11-4 victory on the road. Torres maintained a .750 save percentage and collected three ground balls during the matchup.

This is Torres’ first season with Towson after transferring from the Naval Academy last year. At Navy, she held a .477 save percentage and tied the Navy Women’s Lacrosse season record for most saves in one season.

Villagomez received the CAA Men’s Lacrosse Rookie of the week on Monday as well. Villagomez recorded a team-high five goals, held a .750 shots on goal percentage and picked up two ground balls to help lead the team to a 20-7 win on the road.

This is the first time since April 2019 that a Tiger has had five goals during a road game, and Villagomez accomplished that in his first ever collegiate lacrosse game. Villagomez graduated from Severna Park High School and helped his team to three state championships.

In 2022, he was named USA Lacrosse High School All-American and 3A Maryland Player of the Year as a senior.

The Towson Women’s Lacrosse team’s next matchup is against Georgetown University in D.C. on Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. The Towson Men’s Lacrosse team faces Saint Joseph’s University at home on Feb. 18 at 12 p.m.