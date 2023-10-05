Towson and Legends pair up to find new name for SECU Arena

By Courtney Ott, Sports Editor

The well-known SECU Arena, home of numerous Towson athletic teams, is looking to be renamed after SECU and Towson University’s contract expired on Sept. 30. Towson University Director of Athletics, Steve Eigenbrot, announced on Oct. 2 the partnership between Legends and Towson University to find a new name.

Legends is, “A global premium experiences company that specializes in delivering holistic solutions for sports and entertainment organizations and venues,” according to their website. While awaiting its new branding, the 5,200-seated arena will be called TU Arena.

“TU Arena naming rights presents a unique opportunity for a brand to send a message about its commitment to the state of Maryland and beyond… our new naming partner will have a truly unique opportunity to send a loud message about its commitment to the local community, our 20,000+ Towson students on campus and the millions that view our brand on national and regional television each year,” Eigenbrot said in a press release.

SECU has been the face of the arena since it opened its doors in 2013. Aside from hosting multiple Towson athletic teams, the arena is also the home field for the Baltimore Blast, a venue for 24 high school graduations and concerts.