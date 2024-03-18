Towson baseball recorded 14 loss on the season to Niagara

By Tommy Pelle, contributing writer

With the Tigers looking to complete back-to-back series wins for the first time since 2021, a back-and-forth affair between the Niagara Purple Eagles and Towson Tigers, Towson lost their 14 game of the year.

In a game that would see 22 runs scored between both teams, Towson would not be able to keep up with Niagara’s scoring, losing the series rubber match 13-9.

“Good experience for us to try and do that,” said head coach Matt Tyner, referring to his team’s chance to win the series on Sunday. “I thought we, at moments, played well enough to win, but you know it’s a total team effort.”

Niagara got their bats going early off Tigers starter Avery Heiple. With a solo homerun from Brady Desjardins at the top of the first and two fielding errors by the Tigers at the top of the second, the Tigers fell into an early 2-0 deficit.

Towson would answer back at the bottom of the second thanks to a two RBI double by Taye Robinson. Robinson would later score on a passed ball from Niagara catcher Matt Ward to make it a 3-2 ballgame. A sacrifice fly from Jordan Peyton to score Ryan Williamson made it a 4-2 ballgame headed to the third inning.

In the top of the third, Niagara would cause more trouble for the Tigers. The Purple Eagles would score three more runs to make it a 5-4 Niagara ballgame. After tacking on a run in the fourth inning and another run in the fifth, Niagara was in control, leading 7-4 entering the bottom of the fifth.

However, just like the previous two games of this series, the Tigers would do their scoring in bunches. Three separate RBI singles by Jeremy Wagner, Robinson and Williamson, respectfully, would see the Tigers eliminate their three-run deficit, tying the game at seven.

In the bottom of the sixth, Towson’s outfielder Elijah Dickerson would get in on the party, plating Peyton on an RBI double to take the lead 8-7. The Tigers would add on another thanks to smart baserunning, causing an errant throw from Niagara’s catcher to end up in left field, scoring Dickerson and giving the Tigers a 9-7 lead.

However, the Tigers’ lead would be short-lived. The second homerun on the day from Desjardins and an inside-the-park homerun from Niagara first baseman Eric Rataczak would give the Purple Eagles a 10-9 lead in the top of the seventh. Niagara would tack on three more runs in the top of the eighth to make it a 13-9 ballgame. The Tigers would not be able to rebound from their deficit, losing the rubber match 13-9.

“It’s a tribute to them [the players], coach Biagini, they’re working hard. Extra work in the cage and on the field,” said Tyner.

Next up for the Tigers is a matchup on the road against No. 6 Duke scheduled for Tuesday, March 19 at 7 p.m.