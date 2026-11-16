By Symone Hargrove, Staff Writer

The Towson Tigers dominated the Loyola Greyhounds in a 90-60 win to open the 410 Invitational at SECU Arena on Thursday.

Ben Roseborough earned a career-high 24 points in the victory.

During the postgame press conference, head coach Pat Skerry said that Roseborough was hit by a car just hours prior to the game.

“His car got totaled, absolutely totaled,” Skerry said. “For him to be able to regroup and come back and perform like that, it says a lot about his mental toughness.”

The Tigers’ first two possessions of the match featured back-to-back turnovers but momentum shifted on a steal by Jaquan Womack that was converted into a successful fast break.

Towson stretched its lead on back-to-back layups by Jon Barton and a 3-pointer from Roseborough.

“We want our guys to shoot threes because you want them to trust their work,” Skerry said. “I think when the ball moves, the game becomes easier for good players to make shots.”

The Greyhounds attempted to shrink the gap, bringing it to a one possession game but Towson answered with a 10-0 run to close out the first half.

The Greyhounds looked to generate quick points in the second half, but consecutive 3-pointers from Towson’s Zion Stanford and Jaquan Womack left them trailing.

Zion Stanford attempts a layup against Loyola at SECU Arena on Nov. 12, 2026. (Ashton Achenbach/The Towerlight)

Towson kept the momentum going with a 16-2 run in less than six minutes to gain a 30-point advantage in the second half.

Towson held onto the lead for the remainder of the game, earning the 90-60 victory.

“I felt like we did a great job preparing and the ball movement was A-plus,” Roseborough said.

Stanford added 19 points, 5 steals and 6 rebounds while Womack contributed 12 points and 6 rebounds for the Tigers. The trio of Roseborough, Stanford and Womack combined for 55 points in the win.

Towson will take on UMBC in the 410 Invitational Championship at SECU Arena on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

“We have to prepare for a good, well coached team,” Skerry said. “We will have to play well defensively to stop them.”