Towson expected to welcome largest incoming class in fall ’23

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University plans to welcome the largest incoming first-year class in its history this August, with over 3,100 incoming students committed to attending for the fall 2023 semester, the university announced Wednesday.

The announcement come two days after the national college decision deadline on May 1.

While the students are not enrolled yet, a Towson spokesperson said the university still expects the cohort to be the largest incoming class, even if some decide not to attend between now and August.

The university welcomed 2,671 first-time students for the fall 2022 semester, according to enrollment data.

Towson joined the Common Application in 2022 and saw a record 19,589 applications for fall 2023, Amy Moffatt, assistant vice president of Admissions, previously told The Towerlight.

Boyd Bradshaw, Towson’s vice president of enrollment management, said he was proud of the admissions team for successfully carrying out their strategic enrollment plan.

“This shows that Towson University is a first-choice destination for students seeking transformative, higher education experiences,” he said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

This week, we are #TUproud to report that we are roaring with future Tigers! More than 3,100 incoming freshman have chosen @TowsonU and we are excited to have them join in our momentum and experience the transformative experience of being a Towson Tiger! pic.twitter.com/YbBygMCgkh — TU's Office of the President (@TowsonUPrez) May 3, 2023

Towson had 18,306 total students enrolled as of spring 2023, per university data.

Echoing Bradshaw, Interim-President Melanie Perreault, said the number of committed students represents a “vote of confidence” in the university.

“I think it reflects that students see the value in TU,” she said in an interview Wednesday.

Recently, enrollment has been at the forefront of the university’s initiatives, with them joining the American Talent Initiative, an alliance that aims to increase the enrollment of low-income students nationwide, in March.

Additionally, Towson recently announced its decision to permanently remain test-optional for admissions in an effort to increase student diversity.

This story may be updated.