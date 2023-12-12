Towson guard India Johnston earns CAA Player of the Week

By D’Mari Dreher-Smith, women’s basketball reporter

Towson Women’s Basketball guard, India Johnston, is named Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Player of the Week. This honor was announced Dec. 11 after an explosive week for the Tiger.

The sophomore led her team to their third week of wins to start the season off. Johnston has been a powerhouse for the team, averaging 16 points in each game.

Johnston started off her dynamic week against Liberty, a 73-70 overtime win, recording 12 points. She continued her domination with a career-high 24 points against George Washington, scoring the final 11 points and shooting 8-12 from the field.

She finished her week off strong against American with a career-high of four rebounds and scoring 12 points to lead her team to victory.

Johnston is no stranger to scoring double-digit points. In her first season with Towson, the guard scored a season-high of 17 points on 60% shooting.

Johnston and the Tigers will take on the Maryland Terrapins at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, in College Park, MD.