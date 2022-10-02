Towson Football loses third straight, falls to Delaware

By: Morgan Cuthbertson, Senior Staff Writer

NEWARK, Del — Towson University Football (2-3) dropped their third straight game, falling to Colonial Athletic Association rival the University of Delaware 24-10 on Saturday.

“There’s clearly plays to be made,” Towson Head Coach Rob Ambrose said. “We just need to do things we’re coached to do.”

Delaware finished with 534 yards, leading the passing game with 368 yards compared to Towson’s 62. USD Quarterback Nolan Henderson finished 25 out of 41 passing with two touchdowns and an interception.

Towson finished with a total of 159 yards, with 97 on the ground. Running back Joachim Bangda ran for 53 yards on 12 attempts, and receiver Isaiah Perkins had three receptions for 28 yards.

After a scoreless first quarter, The Tigers scored first with a 38-yard field goal by Keegan Vaughan during the second quarter, putting the Tigers up 3-0 with 7:26 left in the first half. The 3-0 deficit was only the second time the Blue Hens trailed this season.

Delaware responded right away with a 65-yard run up the middle from running back Kyron Cumby on the second play of the drive, making the score 7-3.

On their next possession, the Blue Hens found the end zone again after a 74-yard pass to wide receiver Chandler Harvin. Kicker Garrett Bennion tallied on the extra point, increasing Delaware’s lead to 14-3.

Towson had two more possessions before the end of the half but could not put more points on the board.

“As I told the guys in the locker room, we’re not there yet,” Ambrose said. “We’re knocking on the door. Now it’s time to stop being nice and kick it down.”

After receiving the second-half kickoff, Delaware found the end zone for the third time on a four-yard pass to running back Khory Spruill. Towson didn’t respond with any points, punting for the third straight time and leaving the score at 21-3.

The Blue Hens had yet another chance in the red zone after a pass interference call on Towson. After a holding call on Delaware, Towson’s defense held the Blue Hens to a field goal attempt after a third-down sack by defensive linemen Bryce Lauer and Vinnie Shaffer.

Delaware missed the 47-yard field goal attempt leaving the score at 21-3 heading into the fourth. Struggling to keep up the momentum, Towson ended their next offensive drive with a three-and-out.

Delaware was given another scoring opportunity and good field position after an interception by defensive back Kedrick Whitehead. This resulted in a 24-yard Blue Hen field goal.

With 2:59 left in the game, Towson defensive back Robert Javier intercepted Henderson’s end zone pass to wide receiver Josh Moran, running it back 97 yards for Towson’s first touchdown of the game. Towson set up for an onside kick but could not gain possession.

Delaware gained a first down allowing the clock to run out, handing the Tigers their third loss of the season.

“I’m looking forward to next week,” Ambrose said. “This is the CAA. It’s the most challenging with the best coaches, with the best schools, and the best players. We’re not all even, and we all gotta find a way to win.”

Towson will continue on the road for next weekend’s CAA matchup as the Tigers travel to Elon University on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m.