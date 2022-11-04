Towson Men’s Basketball hopes to live up to high expectations

By: Maritza Falchetti, Contributing Writer

After being voted as the unanimous favorite by CAA head coaches in a preseason poll, the Towson Men’s Basketball team will attempt to live up to their expectations when their season kicks off Nov. 7.

Last season, Towson was voted 8th in the preseason head coaches poll, but the team defied expectations and finished as regular season co-champions. This year, Head Coach Pat Skerry hopes to perform at the level that is expected of them.

“You can prove them right, or you can prove them wrong,” Skerry said. “The goal is to prove them right, but it’s really what we do on a daily basis that will determine the success and the opportunities that are in front of us.”

Although the Tigers lost some players from last year like Antonio Rizzuto, Juwan Gray and Terry Nolan Jr., many key players returned, with guard Cam Holden, forward Charles Thompson, guard Jason Gibson and guard Nicolas Timberlake being named captains.

The Tigers finished last season with an overall record of 25-9, and a 15-3 record in the CAA last season with one loss at home and two on the road.

Last season, Timberlake averaged 14.4 points per game and 4.4 rebounds per game, while Thompson averaged 10.8 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game. Holden was another key piece last season averaging 13.5 points per game and leading the team with 67 steals, while Gibson was second on the team in three pointers made with 66, and first in three-point percentage among players with a minimum of five attempts, hitting 42.9% of his shots from beyond the arc.

Despite the difference in expectations from last season to this season, Skerry said that it doesn’t make a difference on how the team has been preparing for the season.

“I think the guys understand that we’re certainly not complete or where we need to be yet but we have the ability to be complete,” Skerry said.

Skerry said matchups with Hofstra, Charleston, Northeastern and Delaware are some of the tougher teams Towson will face when they begin conference play on Dec. 31.

The Tigers will kick off their season at home on Nov. 7 vs. University at Albany at 7 p.m.