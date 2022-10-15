Brenden Felch/The Towerlight
Campus News

Towson University executive division employee salaries

Editor in Chief

By: Caitlyn Freeman, editor in chief

Towson University’s President Kim Schatzel and cabinet salaries are public records. The Towerlight obtained the current salaries of Schatzel and her staff through a Maryland Public Information Act request.

Schatzel makes $530,450 annually, a $161,450 increase from her original $369,000 salary when she became president in 2016. Provost Melanie Perrault is the second-highest earner within the University’s executive division, with an annual salary of $386,910.

Below are the salaries for Schatzel and her cabinet:

NamePositionSalary
Kathleen MaloneyExecutive Director of Governmental Affairs and Community Relations$190,289
Darius IraniVice President for Strategic Partnerships and Applied Research$231,829
Patricia BradleyVice President for Inclusion and Institutional Affairs$240,452
Boyd BradshawVice President of Enrollment Management $247,200
Sean WelshVice President for University Marketing and Communications$251,383
Steve JonesVice President of Operations and Chief Human Resources Officer$256,847
Sara SlaffVice President for Legal Affairs and General Counsel $284,171
Vernon HurteVice President for Student Affairs $295,101
Steven EigenbrotDirector of Athletics $325,000
Brian DeFlippisVice President for University Advancement $326,937
Benjamin LowenthalVice President of Administration and Finance and Chief Financial Officer$335,887
Melanie PerraultProvost and Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs $386,910
Kim SchatzelPresident $530,450

Editors note: The PIA request did not include the salaries for cabinet members Susan Miltenberger, associate vice president and chief information officer, and Charles Herring, director of Public Safety and chief of police as it focused on the executive division of the university. The records have now been requested. Once obtained, they will be added to the chart.

