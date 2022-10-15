Towson University executive division employee salaries
By: Caitlyn Freeman, editor in chief
Towson University’s President Kim Schatzel and cabinet salaries are public records. The Towerlight obtained the current salaries of Schatzel and her staff through a Maryland Public Information Act request.
Schatzel makes $530,450 annually, a $161,450 increase from her original $369,000 salary when she became president in 2016. Provost Melanie Perrault is the second-highest earner within the University’s executive division, with an annual salary of $386,910.
Below are the salaries for Schatzel and her cabinet:
|Name
|Position
|Salary
|Kathleen Maloney
|Executive Director of Governmental Affairs and Community Relations
|$190,289
|Darius Irani
|Vice President for Strategic Partnerships and Applied Research
|$231,829
|Patricia Bradley
|Vice President for Inclusion and Institutional Affairs
|$240,452
|Boyd Bradshaw
|Vice President of Enrollment Management
|$247,200
|Sean Welsh
|Vice President for University Marketing and Communications
|$251,383
|Steve Jones
|Vice President of Operations and Chief Human Resources Officer
|$256,847
|Sara Slaff
|Vice President for Legal Affairs and General Counsel
|$284,171
|Vernon Hurte
|Vice President for Student Affairs
|$295,101
|Steven Eigenbrot
|Director of Athletics
|$325,000
|Brian DeFlippis
|Vice President for University Advancement
|$326,937
|Benjamin Lowenthal
|Vice President of Administration and Finance and Chief Financial Officer
|$335,887
|Melanie Perrault
|Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs
|$386,910
|Kim Schatzel
|President
|$530,450
Editors note: The PIA request did not include the salaries for cabinet members Susan Miltenberger, associate vice president and chief information officer, and Charles Herring, director of Public Safety and chief of police as it focused on the executive division of the university. The records have now been requested. Once obtained, they will be added to the chart.