Towson University executive division employee salaries

By: Caitlyn Freeman, editor in chief

Towson University’s President Kim Schatzel and cabinet salaries are public records. The Towerlight obtained the current salaries of Schatzel and her staff through a Maryland Public Information Act request.

Schatzel makes $530,450 annually, a $161,450 increase from her original $369,000 salary when she became president in 2016. Provost Melanie Perrault is the second-highest earner within the University’s executive division, with an annual salary of $386,910.

Below are the salaries for Schatzel and her cabinet:

Name Position Salary Kathleen Maloney Executive Director of Governmental Affairs and Community Relations $190,289 Darius Irani Vice President for Strategic Partnerships and Applied Research $231,829 Patricia Bradley Vice President for Inclusion and Institutional Affairs $240,452 Boyd Bradshaw Vice President of Enrollment Management $247,200 Sean Welsh Vice President for University Marketing and Communications $251,383 Steve Jones Vice President of Operations and Chief Human Resources Officer $256,847 Sara Slaff Vice President for Legal Affairs and General Counsel $284,171 Vernon Hurte Vice President for Student Affairs $295,101 Steven Eigenbrot Director of Athletics $325,000 Brian DeFlippis Vice President for University Advancement $326,937 Benjamin Lowenthal Vice President of Administration and Finance and Chief Financial Officer $335,887 Melanie Perrault Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs $386,910 Kim Schatzel President $530,450

Editors note: The PIA request did not include the salaries for cabinet members Susan Miltenberger, associate vice president and chief information officer, and Charles Herring, director of Public Safety and chief of police as it focused on the executive division of the university. The records have now been requested. Once obtained, they will be added to the chart.