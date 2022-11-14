Towson Volleyball defeats Hofstra, earns third-straight regular season title

By: Sam Peterson, Staff writer

Towson Volleyball defeated Hofstra in five sets to win their third straight CAA regular season title and clinch the top seed in the CAA Tournament.

The Tigers begin the quest for their fourth straight CAA Volleyball championship as they finish the season with an overall record of 26-1, and a conference record of 16-1.

“It’s a pretty special time,” Head Coach Don Metil said. “These kids just keep coming and we reload. We’re able to do some special things out there even though the conference is getting a lot better.”

The Tigers jumped out to an early lead by winning the first two sets, dominating Hofstra in the first set 25-12. The team won the next set that went down to the wire, 25-21. Through the first two sets, outside hitter Nina Cajic finished with eight kills and scored a total of 9.5 points while setter Katie McCracken and defensive specialist Rachel Hess finished with six digs apiece.

Towson went on to drop the next two sets to Hofstra, as they struggled in the third set losing 25-15. The Tigers kept the game close in the fourth set, cutting the lead down to four points, but fell short and lost 25-21.

Outside hitter Victoria Barrett finished the third and fourth sets with five kills and 16 attacks. The Tigers looked to battle back after the fourth match and take home the regular season championship.

“We just needed to settle down in our serve receive,” Metil said. “Our team’s very electric if we can stay in system and we have a very dynamic offense.”

The Tigers jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the fifth set after a block from Barrett, forcing a Hofstra timeout. The Tigers continued to hold a four point lead as the set dwindled down to the final points. The Tigers clinched their win with a service error from Hofstra, winning the final set of the match, 15-11.

Cajic finished the day with a total of 23.5 points and 21 kills, while McCracken finished with 18 digs and 25 assists. Barrett was the only other player on the team to finish with double-digit points, scoring 12.5 during the match along with The team scored a total of 69.0 points

With the Tigers being the number one seed, Towson will host the CAA Tournament next year, and continue their quest to bring home another CAA championship.

“We’ll only have one full day to train,” Metil said. “We just want to see who that eighth seed is and prepare for them.”

The tournament will begin for Towson on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. The top-seeded Towson Tigers will host the number eight seed Stony Brook University at SECU Arena.