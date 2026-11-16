By Kylie Jones, Sports Editor and Nayeli Alonzo, Staff Writer

The Towson Tigers held off the University of Delaware Blue Hens Monday night in a tight matchup at SECU Arena to earn their first win of the season.

The victory comes after falling to Division II Frostburg State four days prior.

“The loss to Frostburg really hit us at home and kind of put a chip on our shoulder like we’re never letting this happen again,” said freshman guard Eva Wilkerson. “We all just came together and were motivated.”

Wilkerson started at point guard for the Tigers, a decision that head coach Laura Harper said was made two hours before tipoff due to Ava Renninger suffering a foot injury.

The freshman had 10 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds in the victory.

Senior guard Thalia Shepard led the team in scoring with 15 points.

“Thalia Shepard is a gamer,” Harper said. “She just has a certain level of self-confidence that makes us all feel really, really certain that she’s gonna make the plays necessary for us to win.”

After earning a nine-point advantage at the half, Delaware fought back in the third quarter to exchange leads with the Tigers.

With seconds to go and the Tigers holding onto a short lead, freshman forward Peyton White earned her fourth steal of the game to secure the narrow 57-55 victory.

This was White’s second match with four steals for Towson.

“She (White) just has phenomenal energy, phenomenal instincts as well,” Harper said. “We’re just lucky she’s on our team.”

Zoli Khalil added 10 points in the win for the Tigers.

“Anytime the Tigers can beat the Blue Hens, it’s a good day for us,” Harper said.

Towson players celebrate their win against the University of Delaware, during a match against the University of Delaware held at SECU Arena on Nov. 9, 2026. (Aaron Moscoso Munoz/The Towerlight)

