Towson Women’s Basketball enters new season ‘ready to compete’

By Zaya Chillious, Contributing Writer

With two exhibition games under their belt and less than a week left until regular season tip-off, Towson Women’s Basketball is feeling confident about the season ahead.

The Tigers, who went 17-14 during the 2025-26 season and fell during the second round of the Coastal Athletic Association Championship, are entering the new season with eight fresh faces on the team.

Six of the players are true freshmen.

“We’ve got some freshman guards that are fast, they are fearless, they are spunky. Eva Wilkerson is one, remember the name,” head coach Laura Harper said. “I’m telling you she is someone that’s going to bring just such a burst to what we have to offer, as well as Viki Matulevicius as well.”

This is Harper’s fifth season as head coach for Towson. She previously led Towson to back-to-back CAA semifinals in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

With an experienced coaching staff leading the way, Towson’s identity will also be shaped by the team’s newcomers.

Among the fresh faces is junior guard Ava Renninger, who joined Towson after playing two seasons at Fairleigh Dickinson University. Renninger was the only Tiger to receive CAA preseason honors, earning an honorable mention nod.

“I had a great two years at FDU, and I’m extremely grateful, but I wanted to take a step up and challenge myself a little bit more to enter a more competitive conference, and I think I did that joining the CAA,” Renninger said.

At FDU, Renninger averaged 17.7 points per game, 8.7 rebounds per game, and was a two-time first team all-conference player in the Northeast Conference.

Renninger pointed to the team’s atmosphere as what attracted her to Towson.

“Right away on my visit they made it feel like a family, feel like home to me, and I couldn’t leave my visit without committing here. It felt every way right,” Renninger said.

During the CAA Women’s Basketball preseason media day teleconference, Harper said the team has “leveled up phenomenally,” and described the team’s culture as “selfless”.

With seven returning players, Harper also acknowledged the importance of leadership within the team, specifically pointing to senior guards Thalia Shepard and Zoli Khalil.

The pair joined Towson in 2025 and each averaged just over 9 points per game.

“Vocally, she’s (Shepard) continuing to step up and just lead along with Zoli Khalil as well,” Harper said. “The combination of the two of those, you know, returning, it’s going to be a force to be reckoned with.”

The Tigers’ first matchup of the season is set for Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. against Iowa. The Hawkeyes finished the 2025-26 season ranked No. 3 in the Big 10.

“We’re just ready to play. We’re ready to compete,” Harper said.

Towson’s home slate begins on Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. against Frostburg St. with a sellout in the team’s annual STEM Day game.