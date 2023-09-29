Towson women’s soccer stays atop CAA standings in win over Stony Brook

By Sam Peterson, senior staff writer and Brendan Kapfer, contributing writer

The Towson women’s soccer team continues to build on their hot start to the season after defeating Stony Brook 3-0. The Tigers moved to 9-1-1 on the season with their fifth straight win.

Senior midfielder Phoebe Canoles was the catalyst for the Tiger offense, scoring one goal in the first half and assisting on another. Seniors Maja Hansson and Nia Christopher each contributed with a goal while goalkeeper Riley Melendez anchored the defense with four saves.

“I think tonight’s win was a really good team win,” Canoles said. “We pulled it out together and fought together as a team all the way to the end. We racked up another three points.”

The Tigers and Seawolves traded possessions early in the first half. Christopher was able to get the Tigers on the board for an early 1-0 lead off of senior defender Sydney Cradle’s assist in the 26th minute.

Towson was able to increase their lead seconds before the half ended. Hansson found the net off of a corner kick from Canoles with 17 seconds left in the half.

A physical first half concluded with the Tigers holding on to their 2-0 lead. Towson was able to create multiple opportunities on offense, scoring on two of their three shots on goal.

“2-0 is the most dangerous lead at half time,” head coach Katherine Vettori said. “We knew they were going to come out in the second half after us. We just made sure we stuck to our personality. It can be chaotic but we win it and we keep it.”

After 15 minutes of play in the second half, Towson solidified their lead with their third goal. Canoles was able to put the ball past the Seawolves’ defense off a cross from senior forward Jasmine Hamid.

The Tiger defense remained stout, keeping Stony Brook off the scoreboard and earning their fourth shutout of the year. Towson finished on top defeating the Seawolves 3-0.

“We’re here to win a championship and we’re going for it. We have to go in and be focused and execute,” Vettori said.

Towson remains atop the CAA with a 5-0-1 conference record. The Tigers will hit the road as they travel to Hampton University to take on the Pirates on Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.