TU field hockey coach not retained after several losing seasons

By: Gabriel Donahue, deputy news editor

Towson University field hockey Head Coach E.A. Jackson will not be returning next season, the university’s athletics department announced Nov. 1.

Jackson, who started at Towson in 2017, will be leaving the team with a 16-81 record, the release said. According to her bio, the field hockey team’s best season under Jackson was in fall 2021, which ended with four wins.

“After an evaluation of our field hockey program, we have decided to make a change,” Steve Eigenbrot, Towson’s athletics director, said in a press release.

Towson Athletics said they will now begin a nationwide search for a new head coach to replace Jackson.

Correction: a previous version of this article had a headline saying Jackson was fired. She instead was not retained by TU athletics at the end of her contract. The Towerlight regrets this error