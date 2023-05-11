TU to host 50th annual pottery sale

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University will host its 50th Spring Pottery and Art Sale starting on Thursday, May 11.

The sale started in 1973 and will benefit the artists, many of whom are Towson students and the TU Foundation. Rich Holt, a ceramics professor overseeing this year’s sale, said there’ll be about “70 participants from Ceramics, Illustration, Photography, Metals and Jewelry and more.”

To commemorate 50 years, the sale will honor Bob Pitman, a former Towson Professor and event organizer who died in March. Holt said Pitman ran the sale from its conception in 1973 until his 2008 retirement.

Holt said the goal for sale is to generate funds to send students to the National Ceramic Conference in March 2024.

“I’d love for our attendees to be able to meet and talk about this event and the students and faculty over the years,” he said in an email.

The sale will host an alumni preview night on Thursday from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. in the Center for the Arts Building, room 3013. The sale will also occur on Friday, May 12, from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.