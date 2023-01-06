University System launches search committee to replace Schatzel

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

The University System of Maryland’s Chancellor Jay Perman launched a search committee on Friday tasked with finding a replacement for Towson University’s outgoing president for Kim Schatzel.

The committee will be led by Board of Regents member Ellen Fish, Perman said in the campus-wide email.

Fish, a former TU Foundation Board of Directors member, and the committee will work with search firm Isaacson, Miller to find a permanent replacement for Schatzel. Schatzel announced her departure in November and will begin her tenure as president of the University of Louisville in February.

Perman said Schatzel’s accomplishments during her seven-year tenure will aid in finding her replacement.

“I have no doubt that the excellence Dr. Schatzel nurtured now positions TU to attract an equally strong successor,” he said.

The extensive process for replacing a president is universal throughout its 12 institutions, a spokesperson for the System told The Towerlight. The following steps include Perman surveying the campus to find out who should join the committee with Fish.

Once the committee completes its search, they’ll present a recommendation for Schatzel’s successor to the chancellor and regents. The board will make the final selection.

Members of the campus community can nominate individuals for the search committee up until Jan. 20. Perman said the committee will be comprised of “… a diverse group of TU students, staff, faculty, and alumni, together with community members and other stakeholders.”

Recently, the System underwent this procurement process to replace the University of Maryland, Baltimore County’s longtime president Freeman Hrabowski after his retirement.

Upon Schatzel’s departure, Provost Melanie Perreault will serve as the interim president.

This story may be updated.