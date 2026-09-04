An AI track is being offered for computer science, information systems majors

By Theresa Pratt, Staff Writer

Towson University’s Fisher College of Science and Mathematics is offering an artificial intelligence track to undergraduate and graduate computer science majors, and to undergraduate information system majors this fall.

Lin Deng, the co-chair of the AI committee for the department of computer and information sciences, shared that he and his team sent a proposal out regarding the track and later received approval for the new courses to be introduced to the college.

“With all of the AI advancements happening in the world in different areas, I think this will make us stronger,” Deng said. “This can better help students prepare for their career.”

Michael McGuire, the department chair and professor in the department of computer and information sciences, was also involved in the planning for the AI track. In 2025, he suggested the department form an AI committee to examine how AI can be used ethically and offered in the college.

He said offering courses on AI would help give students the skillset and knowledge on AI that “the industry is looking for.”

Junior IT major Emmanuella Odhegba said she has concerns with students becoming heavily dependent on AI.

“I think it is a good idea, but to a certain extent, because AI is really frowned upon now and we would not want that kind of exposure where students become really reliant on AI,” she said.

Other students expressed looking forward to the new program and what it can do for their future careers.

“I love it,” said Olamipo Abegunde, a junior information systems major. “We definitely all, who are in tech, need to know more about artificial intelligence such as how to work with it, how to advance it and how to incorporate it into our careers,”

Emmanuel Powell, a junior information systems major, emphasized the advantages of getting a grasp on using AI.

“With AI becoming so popular these days, it is good to get a headstart on it and to have a more structured learning system around it,” he said. “I think it is good that the university is releasing the new track so students can learn how to use it properly.”

The completion of the track requires a capstone project for students to gain technical experience using AI. The Fisher College of Science and Mathematics is also in the process of offering the track to graduate-level information technology majors. For now, courses are open to non-technology majors.

This article has been updated to correct the spelling of Olamipo Abegunde, which was incorrectly spelled as Olampio. Lin Deng was incorrectly titled as the program director for the bachelor’s in computer science program. The article has been updated to reflect his respective title, to the co-chair of the AI committee for the department of computer and information sciences. Michael McGuire’s title has been corrected to the department chair and professor in the department of computer and information sciences.

The Towerlight regrets these errors.