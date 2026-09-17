President Ginsberg gave his State of the University address. Here’s what you missed. 

By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University President Mark Ginsberg gave an hour-long State of the University address last Wednesday, Sept. 9. Here is everything you need to know, sub-headed with Ginsberg’s quotes from the speech.

“The state of Towson University is strong.”

– For the third consecutive year, Towson was named the #1 public university in Maryland – according to the Washington Monthly 2026 college rankings.

– The university was also named #36 in the country among public universities, according to the Washington Monthly 2026 college rankings.

– The TU foundation awarded more than 1,300 students student-scholarships in the last year, totaling over $3 million.

“This year our achievements, though, have been record breaking.”

Ginsberg said this year’s incoming freshman class is not only the largest, but also the “most academically accomplished group of new students” in Towson History.

“AI is here to stay, AI is going to be with us.”

Towson launched the TU AI Institute this year, an “interdisciplinary initiative” to incorporate AI into research and academic programs. Ginsberg said the program will help prevent misuse of AI, saying it should be used “ethically, responsibly, and also effectively.”

“As a university, we remain committed to being an inclusive university.”

– This is something Ginsberg “will not compromise.”

– He later said Towson is “elite” for its graduation rate, which is 47% for 4-year graduation and 68% for six-year graduation, according to Forbes, which received data from the 2024-2025 final release data in IPEDS.

“We have a crucial responsibility to support economic growth in our region.”

Towson has a $2.5 billion economic output and provides $101.9 million in state tax revenue. Career-wise, the university is the #1 producer of undergraduate health professionals and produces 40% of the state’s teachers.

“What’s next?”

During the address, Ginsberg said Towson has opportunities to grow.

– The discounted mid-Atlantic tuition rate, which starts next fall, will grow out-of-state enrollment, according to Ginsberg.

– The university is creating more weekend activities and experiences for students, in an effort to keep them on campus beyond the academic week. Part of this effort is seeking to expand available housing.