Police Blotter: Jan. 24 to Jan. 31

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University Police

Jan. 26, 2023: Graffiti was found on the exterior of 401 Washington Ave.

Baltimore County Police

Jan. 26, 2023: Property was stolen from a residence located in the 7900 Block of York Road in Towson between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 27, 2023: Police responded to an attempted break-in at a commercial location in the 6600 Block of Loch Raven Blvd. in Towson. The suspect fled on foot, police said.

Jan. 30, 2023: Shots were fired by an unknown person at 185 East Pennsylvania Ave near the Cinemark Movie Theatres at approximately 12:15 p.m., police said. The suspect fled the scene.