Police Blotter Oct. 20 to Oct. 26

By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Oct. 21, 2026: A staff member reported an on-campus burglary.

Oct. 21, 2026: TUPD responded to disorderly conduct between two female students.

Oct. 22, 2026: TUPD responded to an armed robbery.

Oct. 22, 2026: A student reported a sexual fondling incident.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Oct. 25, 2026: A shooting occurred on the 8100 block of Loch Raven Boulevard. A man holding a knife during an altercation inside the Crackpot Bar was shot at the scene by an armed security guard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This article is up-to-date as of 3:59 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2026.