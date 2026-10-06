Police Blotter Sept. 29 to Oct. 5

By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Sept. 29, 2026: A student reported a rape that occurred on campus in 2025. After further investigation, it was determined that no crime happened.

Sept. 30, 2026: Campus security reported a hazing incident that occurred during the spring of 2026.

Sept. 30, 2026: Campus security reported a fondling incident.

Sept. 30, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter.

Sept. 30, 2026: A student reported damage to their vehicle.

Oct. 1, 2026: A staff member reported the theft of a drum foot pedal.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Sept. 30, 2026: A suspect was arrested after entering a closed store and stealing items.

This article is up-to-date as of 2:34 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2026.