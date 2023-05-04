Six Towson Women’s Lacrosse players recognized in 2023 CAA Women’s Lacrosse Season Awards

By: Sam Peterson, staff writer

The regular season for Towson Women’s Lacrosse has ended, and six players were awarded CAA Women’s Lacrosse Awards on May 3. The Tigers finished second in CAA standings, going 5-2 in conference.

Midfielders Lindsey Marshall, Milana Zizakovic and Blair Pearre all earned the All-CAA First team. In addition, defensemen Olivia Malamphy and goalkeeper Jo Torres were named to the All-CAA Second team, and midfielder Ocea Leavy earned All-CAA Rookie team.

The six Tigers helped Towson to the No. 2 seed in the CAA Championship Tournament. The Tiger offense tied for second in goals per game, with Monmouth University in the CAA with 12.5. Towson’s defense came in second in the CAA for caused turnovers per game, averaging 9.29.

Marshall was named to the All-CAA First team for the second time in her career after missing the 2022 season due to an ACL injury. The former All-CAA rookie team member started and played in all 17 games this season, scoring in all but one, and finished with a career-best 45 goals. Marshall’s 45 goals ranked third in the CAA.

Zizakovic, hailing from Canada, was named to the All-CAA First team after earning All-CAA Second team and All-CAA Rookie team in 2022. Zizakovic scored 40 goals in her 17 starts and came in third for goals on the team. Zizakovic also finished third on the team in assists with 15, four of them coming in a win versus Central Michigan University.

Pearre earned All-CAA First team for the third time in her career. Pearre started all 17 games during the season, finishing with a team-high 43 ground balls. The two-time team leader in goals notched 43 for the Tiger offense, having the second most on the team this season.

Malamphy was named to the All-CAA Second team after being named to the All-CAA First team last season. The primarily defensive midfielder started all 17 games for the Tiger’s defense and finished second in caused turnovers with 25. Malamphy recorded a career-best five caused turnovers in a win versus Elon University.

Torres’ 2023 season included 145 saves and a .449 save percentage, which is the third highest in the CAA. The Prince Frederick, Maryland, native earned All-CAA Second team in her first season defending the Tiger net. Torres had a season-high 13 saves versus Delaware, Johns Hopkins and Stony Brook.

Leavy, a Bronze Medalist for the U19 Australian Women’s team, was named to the All-CAA Rookie team in her first season for Towson. The freshman midfielder played in 15 games for the Tigers, scooping up 11 ground balls and scoring five goals.

The Tigers are set to compete in the CAA Championship on Saturday, May 6, at 12:30 p.m. on Tiger Field against Stony Brook University.