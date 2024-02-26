Towson women’s basketball beats Delaware in second matchup of the season

By D’Mari Dreher-Smith, staff writer

The Towson Tigers hosted their rival the Delaware Blue Hens for the 90th time at TU Arena.

After losing to Delaware earlier in the 2024 season, Towson had their work cut out for them in today’s matchup. The Tigers had an explosive start to the first half, scoring six points in the first minute.

“We were able to make adjustments from the last game,” said head coach Laura Harper. “We were able to handle their pressure.”

The Tigers also managed to continue their aggressive offensive front while taking advantage of the Blue Hens slow start. They had five blocks, not allowing the visitors to put points up until the 7:48 mark in the first quarter.

Kayla Morris, a sophomore forward, led her team in blocks at the end of the first half.

“It’s just natural timing,” said Morris. “It’s all about getting high and being aggressive.”

At halftime, Towson held a four-point lead, 37-33. Shooting 46% from the field compared to Delaware’s 32%, Towson needed to hold onto this advantage in the second half of the game.

Towson kept their rhythm going into the second half, leading with a powerful defensive front but was met with Delaware’s equally strong defensive power. This equal matchup resulted in both teams chasing the other and blocking and stopping field goals.

“When we play unselfishly, look for each other, try to find gaps in the zone and share the ball, we’re a very strong team,” said senior guard Alexia Nelson.

Kylie Kornegay-Lucas led her team in points with eight, followed closely by Morris with seven.

“Everyone is tired. Everyone is sore. We have played 20-something games,” said Harper. “The energy and confidence are what carries this team. We have to run; we have to use our strength.”

Going into the final quarter with a thirteen-point lead, the Tigers continued with the same fierceness they began with, while the Blue Hens struggled to get field goals.

While throughout the game, it was hard to determine who would take home the win on this Sunday afternoon, the Towson Tigers secured a 70-57 win.

Towson women’s basketball next game will be on the road against College of Charleston, March 1 at 7 p.m.