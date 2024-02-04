Towson Women’s Basketball breaks two-game losing streak, defeating College of Charleston

By D’Mari Dreher-Smith, staff writer

It was a good day to be a woman in sports at TU Arena, with the Towson Tigers hosting the Charleston Cougars for Towson’s Alumnae/Girls and Women in Sport Day.

“We just want to be a good example to the younger generation,” senior guard Alexia Nelson said after being asked what being a woman in sports meant to her.

The Tigers, coming off a two-game losing streak, started off the first quarter in an explosive way against the Cougars. With Towson historically winning over the College of Charleston, with 17 wins and only six losses, the Tigers felt they had the advantage in this Sunday afternoon matchup.

“It’s all a mindset,” head coach Laura Harper said. “I just try to tell them we’re the better conditioned team. We plan our weeks, so we have more on the tank on Sundays, and I just feel like it really showed today.”

Both teams immediately began this game aggressively, both scoring field goals within the first minute of the first quarter. The Tigers put up their first points at the 9:35 mark with a second-chance layup from forward Anaiah Jenkins. Towson continued their aggressive offense, ending the first quarter with the lead, 14-12.

The Tigers continued this dynamic offensive pace in the second quarter while also improving their defensive approach. With 24 defensive rebounds, Towson made it extremely hard for the Cougars to keep control of the ball and score in the paint.

At halftime, Towson continued to hold the lead, 31-30. With a shooting percentage of 44.6%, Towson continued to outscore Charleston, who had a shooting percentage of 34.5%.

Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, a senior guard, led her Tigers in points with 20, followed closely by 18 points by Nelson.

“My past games have been a little shaky,” said Kornegay-Lucas, “It’s just about me being positive and talking positive to myself.”

Still holding onto the lead, Towson entered the fourth quarter with the same ferocity and energy they began with. Never losing their drive, the quarter began with a 52-45 lead, with Kornegay-Lucas continuing her assault with two jumpers and two 3-pointers.

“I think our coach tries to keep us positive throughout adversity,” said Nelson. “We have a lot of that; we just have to keep our heads up.”

While Charleston did continue to put up a fight, the Tigers were unstoppable, eventually securing their 66-59 win.

Towson’s next matchup will be on the road against Stony Brook on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m.