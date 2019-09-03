A Charm City sweep for TU

By Noah Whitaker, Contributing Writer

This past weekend the Tigers faced off in the Morgan State University Volleyball tournament, cruising to a 3-game sweep, never giving up a set.

The opponents consisted of Quinnipiac University, Seton Hall University, and host Morgan State University.

“Scheduling is paramount this time of year and you know we came in and set a goal and reached that goal so now it’s moving forward to a much tougher next weekend,” said head coach Don Metil.

Towson (3-0) wrapped up the tournament with a 3-0 shutout of the Bears (2-1), winning the three games 25-22, 25-18 and 25-11, respectively. This victory capped off a dominant Saturday that saw the Tigers deliver a similar shutout to the Pirates (0-3), 25-15, 26-24, and 25-22, respectively.

Towson opened the tournament by shutting out the Bobcats (1-2), 25-20, 25-15, and 25-15, respectively.

The Tigers were led by senior outside hitter Olivia Finkel, sophomore outside hitter Emily Jarome, and senior middle blocker Silvia Grassini, combining for a tournament high 87.5 points. Throughout the whole weekend the team was aggressive and were superior in the statistical categories. At the end of the tournament they dominated their opponents in kills, assists, aces, digs, least amount of errors, and blocks.

Metil noticed certain areas of improvement that could be improved leading into next week’s tournament.

“When we get back in the gym and take care of two things, obviously we are very high error prone right now so we had to play from behind,” he said. “We just had a lot of unforced errors, serving balls out of bounds, hitting balls in the net, so we need to start taking care of the ball a little better. We need to continue to work on our defense, we got a lot of new people in our back row and they just are really not operating as one unit, rather three individuals.”

The youth will have a chance to improve their errors and chemistry can keep developing with the impending tournaments. Metil emphasized his goal to keep improving the culture, with the sight on making it championship caliber.

Next up for the Tigers is the Rutgers Invitational from Sept. 6-7 in Piscataway and New Brunswick, New Jersey

This tournament will consist of games against the host-Scarlet Knights, Xavier University, and Princeton University.

This is Princeton’s first tournament so they will be fresh, which can end up in the long run serve as good competition early in the season for Metil’s team.

“We have a lot of young players and we are just trying to build on our culture and how we play Towson volleyball and what it means to be a Towson volleyball player,” Metil said.

The first match of the tournament will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.