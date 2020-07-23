Housing and Residence Life announces new partnership with Aspen Heights

Photo by Brendan Felch/The Towerlight

By: Grace Coughlan, Associate Editor

TU Housing and Residence Life confirmed their partnership with Aspen Heights Apartments this fall to provide more housing to students in an email sent out to all students on July 22.



Aspen Heights is a brand new apartment complex located on York Road, a short walk away from campus.

“The apartments are 2-bedroom and 4-bedroom apartment spaces,” the email says. “Each room within the apartment is a single bedroom with an attached private bathroom.”

While Aspen Heights is off-campus, students living in Aspen Heights who registered through on-campus housing will still follow on-campus housing policies.

University students will all live on the same floor, and will have Resident Assistants. There will also be a Residence Life Coordinator available to provide resources and connections to TU.

On-campus housing at Aspen Heights will be for 10 months, starting at the end of August and moving out in June.

Students will receive billing the same as if they were living in an on-campus apartment, through their bursar’s account. Financial aid is applicable to Aspen Heights because it aligns with current student contracts with HRL.

At TU’s Aspen Heights rooms, a 4-bedroom apartment is $5,200 per semester per student, while a 2-bedroom apartment is $5,305 per semester per student.

“Students with junior or senior class status will have priority in this building,” the email reads. “You will be able to pull in roommate requests that are not a junior or senior, however incoming freshmen will not be able to be pulled in. Roommate requests must be eligible to live on campus.”

If students are interested in applying to live in Aspen Heights, they have to complete the University Housing Off Campus Apartment Interest form, which can be found on the student housing gateway by noon on July 27.

Students are allowed to apply even if they’ve already participated in the room selection process. Aspen Heights is limited to 293 bed spaces for on-campus students. For that reason, students applying for Aspen Heights, aren’t guaranteed a space. By expressing interest in Aspen Heights, students are accepting that if they are selected to live in Aspen Heights, they must stay in Aspen Heights for the full 2020-2021 year.

HRL will notify students of their acceptance into Aspen Heights when remaining housing assignments are sent out on July 31.

If students have any questions or concerns, they can email HRL at housing@towson.edu.

