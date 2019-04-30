How to tell if a guy is interested in you

By: Raquel Alfaro, Columnist

At some point in your life you’ve been out on a date, maybe a few, the conversation flows easily, and you start to think this could be the one. You begin to wonder, “Is he interested?” or “How does he feel about me?”

Well, most times the signs are clear if the feelings are mutual, but you want to be sure, so here are eight tips to find out if a guy, even the “shy guy” is interested:

He asks you questions about you, all the time

Pay close attention to this because he could be trying to keep the conversation flowing, or he wants to know the deeper side of you, which is important in any relationship.

Additionally, see how he acts around you. Does he take interest in talking to you or does he act like a friend? A guy who is interested will want to get to know you by asking questions about you.

Body language

A guy who is interested may treat you differently than he would treat a friend. If he is interested, he might try to impress you and look cool.

Watch if he makes eye contact with you when you talk in person. Many guys will even secretly stare at you when they think you’re not looking. Test this out by looking to see if he holds eye contact with you. If he does, he is interested. If he tends to look away or get distracted, he’s probably not into you.

In fact, studies show that eye contact is one of the most important things to finding out if a guy is interested in you. For instance, if he tells a joke around you and a group of other people, watch to see if his eyes flicker towards you to see if you’re laughing. This means he wants to impress you!

Tease you / try to make you laugh

Remember when you were younger, and adults would say, “He’s teasing you because he probably likes you.” Well, in most cases this is true. Pay attention to see if he gently teases you, because this could mean he’s attracted to you.

Although, if he teases other girls, it might be a tactic he uses for flirting. If you’re the only girl he teases or tries to be around, chances are he’s interested. However, if he makes a joke or teases a situation it’s because he wants you to laugh, hence he’s interested.

Call or text you frequently!

If you’re on his mind, he’ll let you know and make it obvious from a simple text. Whether he asked for your number or you asked for his, nothing will go anywhere if you guys don’t carry conversations through texting or phone calls.

People make time for who they want. If you find he texts asking about your day, or anything really, then he’s most likely interested. Keep in mind people do get busy, so if he doesn’t respond quickly, don’t panic. But if you haven’t heard from him at all or an explanation to why he hasn’t responded, it is possible he’s not interested!

Don’t let this bring you down or overthink! Remember, there are plenty of fish in the sea.

The good ‘ol social media

If he follows you on Snapchat, Instagram, or adds you on Facebook, he could be interested. Sometimes, guys will add anyone on social media, but if you find he’s always watching or liking your posts, this could mean he’s interested.

Especially if he sends you snaps or anything through social media to interact with you, this means he’s putting in the effort to connect with you outside of just texting.

Wants to spend time with you

Ladies, if a guy cares, his actions will show it!

Does he ask to see you again or invite you out? If yes, then he enjoys being around you no matter what you guys are doing. The only way of getting to know someone besides using technology is in person. Also, pay attention to the times he asks you to hangout. If it’s late at night and he sends,” You up?” not always, but most likely, this is known as the “booty call” text. Typically, it means he isn’t looking for anything serious, so he just isn’t the one for you.

However, if he makes plans or invites you to just do something casual, it’s a great opportunity to see if you guys are compatible.

How he treats you in public is everything

The way he treats you will show you how he feels about you.

He’ll invite you to go out, even with his friends in a social setting. If he specifically asked to go out with his friends, it means he enjoys your company and wants you to be around his circle too. Pay attention to how he treats you in front of his friends and in public.

A guy who is interested will show it through his actions no matter the circumstance. Listen to the way he introduces you to his friends or social event. If his friends know of you, it’s because he’s talked about you, which is a sign he’s interested.

Consistency is key

An important and obvious sign is consistency. If he’s interested, he will always try to make plans or talk to you because he wants to. He will make sure to ask you about your day or even see when you’re free.

Consistency is 50/50 from both sides so if he works around your schedule, make sure you do too, if you’re interested.

Ultimately, he will take any time out of his schedule to speak to you!