“Into the Galaxy:” Homecoming Review

Towson University celebrated its “Into the Galaxy” Homecoming with various events throughout the week of Oct. 14 – 19. The University got into the galactic spirit by decorating the campus, star gazing, dancing, showing off interstellar talents at the Talent Show, celebrating with a Block Party, running the annual Tiger Trot 5K, and ended the week with an out-of-this-world win against Bucknell University at the Homecoming football game.

Homecoming Tailgate

By: Tim Klapac, Senior Editor

The parking lots outside of Johnny Unitas Stadium were flooded with Tiger fans in anticipation of Towson football’s 4 p.m. game against the Bucknell Bison. While the usual tailgating existed, with cookouts, cornhole, music and more, events specifically for homecoming took place to get fans excited for the game.

The Tiger Zone Tailgate, which opens two hours prior to kickoff in Lot 13, offered food and beverages for students, as well as free pink pom poms.

Other student groups, including the TU Dance Team, set up tailgates for every student to enjoy.

“We’re all in a group chat and we talk about what food we’re bringing and who is going to get there early to lock down our spot,” said Teresa Burdette, one of the supporters of the TU Dance Team.

The Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity also had a large tailgate gathering, as they grilled food and had plenty of space for visitors.

Although tailgates can be seen at every home game, the homecoming game provides an atmosphere unlike any other week.

The tailgating scene was a sign of a good day for Towson as the football team rolled to a 56-7 victory over Bucknell.

Tiger Trot 5k

By: Tim Klapac, Senior Editor

On the morning of Oct. 19, students, alumni and more gathered to run the fifth-annual Tiger Trot Homecoming 5k. Participants ran a course through

campus, beginning outside of Burdick Hall, then around West Village before turning around and heading back toward Burdick. The runners then ran through the heart of campus before crossing outside of Burdick Hall for the final time.

“That hill by the Union, right up to Freedom Square, was tough,” said sophomore Ryan Armstrong.

The runners were greeted by the TU Pom Squad as the passed Burdick and a DJ played music to keep participants motivated.

“It was fun, a good course, easy to get through because it was on campus,” said sophomore Seth Cushman.

Upon completion, runners were given water and plenty of time to relax before getting ready for the rest of the homecoming festivities. Despite the chilly weather, Cushman enjoys the Tiger Trot and expects to compete again next year.

“We’ll be back,” he said. “We’re regulars.”

Homecoming Block Party Blurb

By: Ashley de Sampaio Ferraz, Staff Writer

Students gathered in Burdick Hall on Friday evening for the “Return of the Tigers Space Block Party,” an annual homecoming event organized by Towson’s homecoming committee to help students celebrate the night before the big game.

The event provided plenty of fun activities for all including two blow up laser tag arenas and an escape room. Students were also given free “Into the Galaxy” homecoming gear to show off the theme of this year’s festivities.

“I liked the laser tag, we went in and it was for five minutes but it was really fun,” said Emerald Carter, a TU junior.

Abigail Bauman, a sophomore, and the director of events for this year’s homecoming, explained how events like this block party help bring Towson

students together.

“It’s a way for a lot of people to come together.” Bauman said. “you tend to get caught up in your own crowd and this is a way to kind of realize, yes, I’m in a fraternity or sorority, or yes, I’m in this club or another, but really, I’m a Towson Tiger.”

Dance the Madness

By: Meghan Hudson, Arts & Life Editor

Dance the Madness is a homecoming week tradition here at TU. Every year, students and staff have the opportunity to watch some of Greek Life’s most (and least) rhythmic members compete in a dance competition. As always, competitors are asked to incorporate the homecoming theme into their dance numbers.

The night kicked off with Phi Mu and Pi Kappa Epsilon showing off “who rules the universe.”

Phi Sigma Kappa and Alpha Omicron Pi amped up the competitive nature with their theme of “aliens vs. humans.”

The alien theme proved to be a popular take on this year’s theme amongst competitors, with “alien abduction,” and “Martian landing” also making their way across the stage.

Other groups nailed the intergalactic theme on the head, such as Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Kappa Delta’s “space race,” and Kappa Delta Rho and Delta Phi Epsilon’s “guide through the galaxy.”

Of course, we can’t forget the pop culture references made by Phi Kappa Psi and Fusion Dance with “Star Wars,” Kappa Sigma and Alpha Xi Delta’s “Astroworld,” and Sigma Chi and Alpha Gamma Delta’s “area 51 raid.”

The winner of the night was Zeta Beta Tau and Delta Delta Delta with their theme, “NASA.” This was ZBT’s second win for the year, as they also placed first in last semesters Greek Sing.

A Movie Under the Stars

By: Nyasha Marufu

After a stressful week of midterms, Towson students managed to relax under the night sky with friends at the “Movie Under the Stars” event for homecoming week.

At Speakers Circle, students were welcome to come over and watch a marvel movie classic “Guardians of the Galaxy,” while eating popcorn and relaxing on the grassy hill. The outdoor movie was relaxing to many

students, and even if there were some minor technical difficulties, it didn’t ruin the night at all.

Homecoming chair member, Abigail Amoah, from the class of 2020, was excited about this year’s homecoming events.

“For freshman, sophomore, juniors, and seniors, coming down for the movie is great time to just wind down, especially this time of the month with midterms,” said Amoah. “Midterms are stressful and I understand as a full-time student that it is important to wind down with some friends outside of your dorm, and with the rest of the [TU] community.”

Other events held throughout the week included a pageant, “Space Training,” space sweet treats, and a talent show.

