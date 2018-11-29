Keepers and Sleepers: NFL Week 13

By: Timothy Klapac, Columnist
Who’s Hot
Dak Prescott: QB Dallas Cowboys (47 percent owned in Yahoo; 43 percent owned in ESPN)
- The Cowboys have won three straight to move into first in the NFC East and credit needs to be given to Prescott. He has a rushing touchdown in five of the last six games and has found a connection with new receiver Amari Cooper. New Orleans pass defense isn’t stellar, and Prescott could take advantage.
Austin Ekeler: RB Los Angeles Chargers (70 percent owned in Yahoo; 54 percent owned in ESPN)
- Starting running back Melvin Gordon suffered a sprain of his MCL and will miss a few weeks, making Ekeler fantasy gold for your playoff push. From a volume perspective, Ekeler will get enough points to justify starting him, grab him if he’s available.
Robert Foster: WR Buffalo Bills (0 percent owned in Yahoo and ESPN)
- Back-to-back games of ten or more fantasy points is enough to get my attention. If you are in deeper leagues and need a wide receiver, Foster is worth a stash and if he produces against Miami, consider starting him for the playoffs.
Sebastian Janikowski: K Seattle Seahawks (15 percent owned in Yahoo; 7 percent owned in ESPN)
- I’ve always believed that kickers are underrated in fantasy and a good kicker can get you as many points as a solid Flex in non-PPR formats. Janikowski has produced seven or more fantasy points for three straight weeks as Seattle’s offense continues to click. Two games against the 49ers coming up means lots of points for him.
Who’s Not
James Conner: RB Pittsburgh Steelers (99 percent owned in Yahoo and ESPN)
- For the second week in a row, I’m calling out James Conner and proclaiming him fantasy plutonium for the rest of the year. The lack of a possible Le’Veon Bell return to motivate Conner leads to disappointing performances. Pittsburgh is throwing the ball more which does not bode well for Conner and your fantasy team.
Jordan Howard: RB Chicago Bears (95 percent owned in Yahoo and ESPN)
- Howard continues to lose touches to Tarik Cohen as the season goes on. He’s not worth a starting spot on your roster and only worth a bench spot as a handcuff to Cohen, which I doubt you have him as.
Andy Dalton: QB Cincinnati Bengals (58 percent owned in Yahoo; 51 percent owned in ESPN)
- I’m a little late to this party but Dalton’s hot start to the season is a distant memory now. Three of his last five games have netted fewer than 10 fantasy points per game. Drop him and pick up Prescott if you can.
Jacksonville Jaguars Defense (90 percent owned in Yahoo; 87 percent owned in ESPN)
- Everyone still believes this Jaguar defense is the same as last year when it’s clearly not. Only reaching their projection in two of their last six games, they’re becoming too risky to play this late in the season, you can certainly find a better defense to go with from here on out.