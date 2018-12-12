Keepers and Sleepers: NFL Week 15

By: Timothy Klapac, Columnist
Who’s Hot
Josh Allen: QB Buffalo Bills (14 percent owned in Yahoo; 17 percent owned in ESPN)
- Having a Buffalo Bill on the hot list feels weird, but Josh Allen has strung together a notable run of performances. His ability to produce on the ground should net another good result against the Lions. If your fantasy QB has been a concern, Allen may be your man for the playoffs
Derrick Henry: RB Tennessee Titans (59 percent owned in Yahoo; 56 percent owned in ESPN)
- Sure, why not? You can’t produce 47 fantasy points in one game and not be on the hot list. While his season has been mostly disappointing, Thursday night may have been the breaking of the dam for Henry’s production in Music City. At the very least, he earned the bulk of the carries this week against the Giants.
Dante Pettis: WR San Francisco 49ers (46 percent owned in Yahoo; 19 percent owned in ESPN)
- For the third consecutive week, Pettis was targeted seven times as he turned in another good fantasy performance. Up next is Seattle, whom Pettis accumulated 129 yards and two touchdowns against two weeks ago.
Doug Martin: RB Oakland Raiders (52 percent owned in Yahoo; 58 percent owned in ESPN)
- Martin has been the lead back for the Raiders offense since the injury to Marshawn Lynch. Jalen Richard is only utilized on passing downs, which will not impact Martin’s touches against Cincinnati. The only concern would be is C.J. Anderson takes any carries from martin but I doubt that.
Who’s Not
Alshon Jeffery: WR Philadelphia Eagles (88 percent owned in Yahoo and ESPN)
- Don’t let the touchdown fool you, Jeffery is among the numerous Eagles that have become fantasy irrelevant. The Philly offense is sputtering toward the abyss and you would be best served to keep any Eagles either on your bench or jettison them to the waiver wire.
Adrian Peterson: RB Washington (94 percent owned in Yahoo and ESPN)
- I’m continuing my assault on the NFC East with this one. With the exception of his 90-yard touchdown against the Eagles, AP has 59 yards on 30 carries over the last three games. Due to the seemingly endless injury list for Washington, their matchup against Jacksonville will be ugly to watch and you should leave Peterson on the bench.
Sterling Shepard: WR New York Giants (75 percent owned in Yahoo; 71 percent owned in ESPN)
- DOWN WITH THE NFC EAST! Similar to Jeffery, Shepard hauled in a short-yardage touchdown to make another disappointing fantasy week look good. Shepard couldn’t take advantage of Odell Beckham missing the game with an injury. With the final three games against teams in the playoff hunt, don’t expect Shepard to magically turn a corner.
Pittsburgh Steelers Defense (79 percent owned in Yahoo; 59 percent owned in ESPN)
- These clearly aren’t the Steelers we’re used to seeing with an immovable defense. After allowing 24 points to the Raiders, it’s tough to see a quality fantasy output against the Patriots this week or the Saints the following week. Like I’ve said all season, don’t overlook the fantasy value of defenses.