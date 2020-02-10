Love Letters to Tigers, from Tigers

Towson Tigers took to The Towerlight to profess their love.

To: Hunter

From: Anonymous

Hey Hunter,

I think you’re really cool and I’d really like to go on a date with you but I’m shy.

Also you’re really good at clarinet.

To: Shania M.

From: Robert S.

Happy Valentines Day, Boopy.

To my Ex,

It has been over two years since we broke up and yet it still feels as fresh as the day it happened. You were my first love and you meant the whole world to me. To see you smile and be happy helped me in my darkest of times. We had our great times and I will never forget those and I wish we could have more but at last our lives have different plans for us. I feel horrible for what I did to you and I still feel remorse and regret to this day. I love you with all my heart and I hope that you are doing well.

From,

X

To: William Kinna

From: Jade Eisenacher

You don’t smell that bad. Love you puzzle piece!

To: TJ Olivella

From: Cory

Hi 🙂

To: The talented Towerlight staff

From: Bailey

Thank you all for all your hard work and for making The Towerlight what it is. You are the BEST!

To my Bailey Dawn,

I’m so proud of all your accomplishments at the Towerlight and beyond. There is nothing you cannot do, and let no one tell you otherwise. You raise me up to my full potential. I’ve never met someone with such a steadfast drive and ambition to make the world a better place. I love you, Bailey. You are truly an angel. Thanks for being so strong and perfect – you’re an inspiration to myself and others. Keep doing everything that makes you great. I am behind you every step of the way, cheering you on. Thank you for letting me into your life. Happy Valentine’s Day! <3

Forever yours, Matt <3

To: My Twinflame

From: Your Twinflame

To the person who makes my heart soar every working day & moment. Happy Valentine’s Day! You have been the candlelight to my flame! Love you forever!

To: Dom

From: Tori

Thank you for showing me what unconditional love is, you push me to be the best person I can be everyday. You’re my best friend, partner, and love. Thanks for celebrating our sixth Valentine’s Day together, I love you to the stars and back.

To: Dylan

From: Brooke

I think you are suffering from a lack of vitamin ME. <3 love ya sweet cheeks xoxo

To: My Roommates

From: Your one and only

There is no one else I’d rather split the bills with #hululive #internet #BGE

To: Y’all know who you are

From: Y’all know who it is

I love y’all because we hate the same people:)

To: Kyle Cassell

From: Hannah Cassell

Dear Mom,

Thank you for always believing in me, and pushing me to do my best. You are my best friend, #1 supporter, and mother all in one. I would not be at Towson if it wasn’t for you, and it was the best decision I have ever made. I love you more than anything. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Love,

Hannah <3

To: My dance sisters

From: Anonymous

To my day one girlies. Thank you for the classroom laughs the crazy midnight adventures and the endless nights of no sleep love you.

To: Samantha Joy Danger Cuevas Hernandez

From: Duh

Hi Honey bee. Writing to you in a newspaper feels a little strange but also oddly cute and fun. Loving you has been an absolute joy, making your name all the more fitting. I am so lucky to know you and to have the privilege to love and be loved by you. Nothing has ever felt so pure and true to me as your love does. This is getting a little long and a lot sappy but I hope you know that I love and cherish you on holidays like this and everyday. I love you moon. Te amo.

To: Sanai Cooper

From: Tee

Dear Sanai, I just want you to know you get on my nerves, but nobody loves you like me.

To: Tee

From: Sanai

Dear Tee, I love you. Be my valentine

To: Anna

From: Julia

I like you as much as I like stramboli <3

To: Julia

From: Anna

hey beach, love you queen! lit rally luv x! happy galentine’s day!

To: Heather

From: B

I love you lovebug. I’m extremely grateful to have you in my life and I can’t wait to see you again.

To: Marta

From: Mefertan

Happy Birthday! Happy

Valentine’s Day!

To: Jordan

From: Jordan

Yo you look good, but … sike you are great, let’s watch anime later

To: Abby High

From: Dash Fredrick

you’re the goat- love you dummi

To: Abbey and Liam

From: Lucien

I know you probably won’t be able to see this but I love you both so much and I have been made better for being with you! I miss you both!

To: Towson University

From: Arielle

For God so loved the, that he gave his only son, that whoever believes in him should not punish but have eternal life. You will never be separated from the perfect love of Jesus. It’s freely given. It’s a love that covers and goes to the depths and heights. It expands far beyond over comprehension.

To: Kayla

From: Sam

Happy Valentine’s Day! You are my favorite person, my sunshine, my cinnamon apple. I love you so much. Te quiero. Te am. Mahal Kita.

To: Katie Ryan

From: Anonymous

You’re the straw to my berry, the apple to my pie, the buzz to my lightyear, the happy to my new year. This is my marriage proposal. I love you

To: Nick and Bob

From: Ben Hartzell

I love working at Black and Gold with you! Also, I love partying with you two.

To: Anyone having a bad day

From: Abby

The day might look bad, but tomorrow will look better

To: 50-year-old me

From: 19-year-old me

I love you and I hope you still have your hair

To: Dylan

From: Dylan

Hey bro, just gotta say so glad I met you this year. Future roommates, love ya boss.

To: Arts & Life Writers

From: Meghan & Grace

Happy Valentine’s Day everyone! We appreciate all of your hard work so much and LOVE the content you create!

To: Faith

From: Alex

Will you marry me?

To: Towson’s Women’s Ultimate Club

From: Dani Drager

Dear Towson Women’s Ultimate, thank you for being an amazing, supporting and loving group of girls. So blessed to have you guys in my life and can’t wait for our next tournament! Keep up the good work every one!

To: Maggie

From: Dylan

To the OG, you the real MVP!! You have been there for me from day 1, I am glad I met you!

To: Cory

From: The love of your life

Thank you for being patient, kind and supportive. You inspire me to be better. I love you for that. Love me forever. xoxo

To: Dylan

From: Maggie

You’ve been the best since day 1. You are the sweetest & funniest friend I’ve ever had.

To: Dre

From: Maggie

You’re the best boyfriend ever. Lots of love, Maggie. <3

To: Jade Eisenacher

From: Kyle Hermary

I hope you have a great

Valentine’s Day!

To: Robbie Burt

From: Anna

U make me cry :’) love you beach

To: Max

From: Julia

Thank you for putting up with me & my Tik Tok obsession. You’re my buddy for life 😉

To: Towson University

From: Shannice Wollcock

Roses are red, violets are blue, I’m a transfer student and I chose TU.

To: My Matty Bunny

From: Your Bailey Boo

Thank you for always being so patient and gentle and kind. I am so happy that you are my forever Valentine. I appreciate all you do. I couldn’t feel more blessed to have found you and to have shared so many laughs and wonderful memories with you. Happy Valentine’s Day, bunny. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you so much forever and always.

To: Dominic Mapili

From: Kara Brooks

Dear Dominic,

I am writing this love letter to let the world know how much I love you. February 15th will be our 2 years and 5-month anniversary! I am excited to celebrate Valentine’s Day and our anniversary with you this month. I don’t know what we’ll do yet, but I am always excited to dress up and go on a date with you no matter what we do or where we go. Dates are always fun with you because I get to relax, eat good food, and spend time with you. We are in our Junior year of college and I’m proud of the both of us of getting this far together. I’ve learned a lot about myself and about you and about us through out these 2 years. We’ve gone through awful things in our personal lives and it feels great to say that we have each other to help each through anything. I feels good to say that I am happy when I’m with you, sad when I am not with you, and get excited when I know I get to see you soon. You have taught me what it means to love someone and what a healthy relationship fully means. I have never truly loved someone before I met you and I hope that one day we will get married. I get excited about the thought of marrying you, but I also feel overwhelmed about the costs. But I know that together we can do anything we want to even if we’ll be on not so great teacher budgets. Basically, thanks for all the love you’ve ever given me, and I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you!

P.S. I love you!

Forever and always.