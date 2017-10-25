Men’s golf concludes fall campaign

By: Michael Mills, Assistant Sports Editor

Towson finished eighth out of an 18 team pool in the ODU/OBX Invitational at the Kilmarlic Golf Club to conclude its fall campaign.

Junior William Bachelor set the tone at the onset of the tournament. A week after shooting a career low 69, Bachelor carded a four-under 67 to set a new personal-best on the opening day.

Despite Bachelor’s hot start, the Tigers withstood some tough breaks early on, but managed to play well on the back nine. Four of Towson’s five players shot even par or better on the second half of the course.

“I was proud of the way the guys withstood some tough breaks today that led to some big numbers,” Head Coach Mike Larkin said. “They did a great job being patient. If those breaks went the other way, this would have been a really low one. They made 16 birdies and 2 eagles as a team, so there are a lot of positives to take away from today’s round to keep building on.”

Freshman Jackson Courtney followed Bachelor’s hot start to the tournament. Courtney set a career-low and led Towson with a one-under. He finished with three birdies in the team’s final round.

With their fall campaign over, the Tigers will prepare for the spring campaign throughout the offseason. The Tigers spring schedule will be released at a later date.