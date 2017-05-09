Retired faculty gain new office space

By: Natalie Bland, Staff Writer

The Office of the Provost and the Towson University Retired Faculty Association (TURFA) opened an office space for retired faculty in the Enrollment Services building on April 17.

Vice Provost Maggie Reitz hopes the new space will strengthen bonds among retired faculty, students and the TU community.

“Many retired faculty very much want to remain engaged and connected with the university, especially students,” Reitz said. “Providing them with a physical space to do so has been a priority for many years and we are thrilled that it is finally in place and open for use.”

One of TURFA’s three main purposes is to provide ways for its members to support students and current faculty at TU, according to TURFA President Annette Chappell.

“I am energized by having this space for TURFA,” said Chappell, who also served as a former dean of the College of Liberal Arts. “The space will be the place where we plan our programs, including those that specifically benefit current students.”

Faculty wants to see students and the university excel, and that desire remains just as strong after those faculty members retire, Reitz said.

“The members of the TURFA executive committee continue to seek opportunities for engagement and ways to give back to current faculty and students as well as the entire TU community,” she said.

Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Timothy Chandler said he hopes the retired faculty will come and interact with the students “who can gain so much from [their] wisdom and experience.”