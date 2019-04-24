Season ends in CAA Quarterfinals

By Cyan Thomas, Staff Writer

Photo by Brendan Felch/ The Towerlight

Towson’s 2019 season came to a close on Thursday after a 4-0 loss against No. 2 seed James Madison in the quarterfinal match of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Championships.

“We knew JMU would be very tough and we would have to play very well at all positions to win,” said Head Coach Jamie Peterson. “We competed well in most of the positions but not all which cost us. They ended up winning the tournament.”

The Dukes (14-8, 3-1 CAA) took the win in doubles after defeating freshmen Phoebe Collins and Themis Haliou 6-2.

In singles play, Haliou lost in straight sets 6-4, 6-0. Senior Yevgeniya Shusterman followed suit with a straight sets loss 6-1, 6-4.

Senior Lucy Gloninger pushed her first game to seven points, but was ultimately bested 7-5, 6-1.

After the loss, Coach Peterson is looking ahead to the Tigers’ (13-13, 3-2 CAA) 2020 season.

“Our goal will be to improve our conference showing, overall record, and to use this summer to better ourselves,” Peterson said.