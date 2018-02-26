Self-image drives advertisers

By: Kayla Hunt, Columnist

I believe that marketing and advertising are a mere reflection of the targeted culture’s ideals and values. Marketers use tools that effectively target their audience because they know what will effectively lure them in.

In today’s society, our image is of the utmost importance to us. The Consumer Intelligence Research Partners conducted a study that found Apple users to be wealthier and better educated than owners of Samsung phones.

Apple is known for its products’ sleek and sophisticated look, while Samsung is often viewed as “cheaper” because of its plastic exterior.

However, are Apple consumers viewed this way because of the quality of the product itself, or does the company intentionally target more intelligent and wealthy people?

Most of Apple’s advertising techniques focus on intelligence and creativity. They promote their brand as a product that people should buy because it will enhance their creative side and allow them to enjoy the better things in life. But these are values that Apple believes are widely held by consumers all over the world.

However, does this marketing strategy enhance people’s existing values or influence them? Many people believe that if you do not own an iPhone then you are not “up to date” and you are beneath them. I have seen plenty of times on social media where Apple users say that they do not text people with a smartphone brand other than Apple. Does this imply that brands determine your wealth or your worth? Are marketers forcing values on consumers or are marketers enhancing existing values of consumers?