Essential sex social skills

Norma Sorto/The Towerlight

By: Norma Sorto, Contributing Writer

Cavanaugh Quick, a queer, trans, polyamorous, Afro-Latinx sex educator presented their lecture, “Sex Ed Without the Sex,” in the West Village Common Ballrooms on Nov. 6th.

Quick lectured on the importance of having proper sex social skills. They argue that having proper communication skills with your partner(s) is more important than knowing about contraceptives with regards to practicing safe sex.

The event was coordinated by the department of Student Affairs, the Health Center, the Office of Inclusion & Institutional Equality, and the Center for Student Diversity.

Quick has been designing and presenting workshops regarding personal autonomy since 2007, and more recently has been discussing proper social skills as an essential tool in practicing safe sex, as opposed to only discussing contraceptives like traditional sex education.

Quick earned a bachelors in neuropsychology and sociolinguistics at Sarah Lawrence College in 2012, with a Masters in social work from University at Albany in 2018. They describe themselves to be an “adventurer with a passion for critical thought and personal autonomy.”

“I don’t think [the education of sex as a social skill is] just important, I think it’s a necessity and an ethical responsibility when you have a collection of people of any age,” said Quick. “Especially young folks who are moving into adulthood and learning stuff that they haven’t had the opportunity to learn before or maybe getting to exercise differently because we are at different levels of control in our lives at this point.”

Quick’s lecture explored various areas of sex education which do not involve sex, such as how talking about sex can increase safety within the community.