Strong final round aids Tigers in opener

By Brooks Warren, Staff Writer

photo courtesy of towsontigers.com

Senior Alix Lowe knew that she had to step up in order for the Tigers to finish strong.

“We really learned what our mistakes were,” Lowe told Towson Athletics. “We were able to fix them in the final round. We are super happy with how we turned it around today and now we are looking forward to Hawaii.”

The event, hosted by the College of Charleston, was contested over three days at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina.

Finishing 39th and 42nd this past Sunday and Monday, Lowe knew that she and her teammates would work out the issues that were plaguing them early and pick it up the final day. Lowe led a blazing finish and helped lead the Tigers to their best day in the tournament with a 36th place finish out of 49 programs on the final day of the Kiawah Classic Tuesday.

As a group, the Tigers shot a 295, their first score under 300 this season.

Over the course of the third day, Lowe was able to shoot one-under 71, including three-under 32 on the front nine, capitalizing on birdies she got on the third, fifth and eighth holes. Freshman Julia Calomiris shot two-over 74, highlighted by firing two-under on the back nine. Her performance on the back-nine was powered by a pair of birdies on the 10th and 16th holes.

Freshman Jayla Kang and junior Erica Han shot three-over 75, one under on the front nine and shooting par respectively in the final round.

Sophomore Sarah Perine rounded the day out with the highest individual finish for Towson despite shooting six over 78. The sophomore ended the tournament tied for 121st with a three-round score of 231.

“Everything felt put together and I was super confident going into the final round,” Lowe said to Towson Athletics. “That’s how I was able to finish strong.”

The next time the Tigers compete will be at the Anuenue Spring Break Classic in Waikoloa, Hawaii from March 21 to March 23.