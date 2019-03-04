Strong Split

By Cyan Thomas, Staff Writer

The Tigers won their first conference game of 2019 against Hofstra on Saturday, claiming a 5-2 victory, but were outplayed by NJIT on Sunday in a 6-1 loss.

The doubles pair of senior Lucy Gloninger and freshman Jessica Assenmacher took a handy win 6-1 to start things off on Sunday against the Highlanders (10-1).

Following closely behind, sophomore Alexa Martinez and senior Yevgeniya Shusterman clinched a 7-5 victory in their doubles match to win the doubles point for Towson (2-5, 1-0 CAA) .

The NJIT singles players swept the Tigers to claim the singles point, but not without strong resistance from Martinez and freshman Amelia Lawson, who both forced three sets in their matches.

Head Coach Jamie Peterson was candid about the reasons for the loss.

“They are a very tough team with only one loss,” Peterson said. “We fell short in singles because we got a bit tight and couldn’t execute on key shots and points.”

On Saturday against the Pride (5-5, 0-1 CAA), Martinez made a valiant effort in her singles match and ultimately came out victorious after losing the first set.

Shusterman and freshman Themis Haliou both pushed their singles matches to the third set, but narrowly came up short of the win.

However, Lawson, Gloninger and freshman Phoebe Collins all dominated in their singles matches and took victories in straight sets to ensure the singles win for Towson.

Doubles pairs Martinez/Shusterman and Lawson/Collins both handily won their matches to gain a doubles point for the Tigers, with 6-2 and 7-5 wins, respectively.

“The girls competed so well, played clutch tennis and showed a lot of positive team energy,” Peterson said. “The doubles point was huge as we won a very close doubles point that helped us set the tone for singles.”

Next, the Tigers will be playing Rutgers at Coppermine Racquet and Fitness in Baltimore, Maryland. Game time is set for noon on Friday.