Tigers fall in midweek matinee

By Tim Klapac, Sports Editor

photo courtesy of towsontigers.com

The Tigers traveled to Northern Virginia to take on the George Washington Colonials in a mdi-week game on Tuesday at Barcroft Park.

The offense came alive in this game as Towson (1-11) set a season-high with 14 hits and eights runs. But it wasn’t enough as George Washington (8-6) came out victorious 13-8.

After the Tigers left the bases loaded in the top of the first, the Colonials struck first, scoring on a throwing error by freshman pitcher Dallas Repine.

“Dallas makes that play nine times out of 10,” said Head Coach Matt Tyner. “He just got a little hurried and down the right field line it went.”

George Washington added another run from a sacrifice fly to take an early 2-0 lead. The Colonials took to the scoreboard often, including two triples from junior shortstop Nate Fassnacht, building their lead to 9-2 after four innings.

Towson responded with a four-run sixth inning as three Tigers registered RBI singles, trimming the deficit to 9-6.

Freshman infielder Nick Brown got his first taste of the outfield as he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the top of the fourth inning. Brown made the opportunity worthwhile, hitting 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

“I can’t say enough about his preparation,” Tyner said. “You always think about who’s ready and who’s not. He came off the bench and provided a spark for us and I think the guys rallied behind it.”

The rally would be snuffed out after George Washington freshman outfielder Cade Fergus smacked a three-run home run to left-center field, extending the home team’s lead to 12-6.

The teams would exchange runs the rest of the way as Towson’s pitching continued to get knocked around the field. Tyner said the younger pitching staff is expected to go through some growing pains.

“They were superstars in high school and now they’re throwing in a man’s game,” Tyner said. “They’re gonna get comfortable and we’ll give them a shot.”

The Tigers have now allowed 38 combined runs in the last three games.

The improvement at the plate is a refreshing sign after Towson managed just six runs in their four-game sweep at the hands of Sacramento State last week.

“We really had to believe that we could walk into the batter’s box and get a hit,” Tyner said. “I didn’t give them one offensive sign the entire game. I just let them hit.”

The next outing for Towson will be its long-awaited home opener, as the Tigers host the Fordham Rams and Cornell Big Red this weekend. With some home games comes more depth as redshirt junior outfielder, and dual-sport athlete, Tom Flacco should be ready to go after missing the last five games.

“Hopefully we can get some student participation out there,” Tyner said. “We would love to have some football guys out there and see their quarterback play.”

Towson’s first home game will be against Fordham on Friday, March 15 at 3 p.m. at John B. Schuerholz Park.