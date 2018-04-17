Tigers fly past Phoenix

By: Peyton Moyles, Contributing Writer

Towson swept Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) rival Elon in a three game series at the Tiger Softball Stadium this weekend.

In the top of the first inning, the Tigers (32-11, 8-4 CAA) fell behind the Phoenix (20-22, 4-8 CAA) 1-0. But in the second inning, freshman Riley Thies bunted to score sophomore Madison Wilson and even the score for the Tigers.

Senior infielder Brook Miko followed with a bunt of her own to score senior outfielder Kendyl Scott, giving Towson a 3-1 lead at the end of the second inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, senior infielder Daria Edwards recorded her 21stt career home run to extend Towson’s lead.

The team went on to win the game 5-3, and sweep the three game series after a grueling two and a half-hour contest.

In game one of Saturday’s doubleheader, Miko had five hits and drove in six runs en route to an 11-1 Tigers win.

Senior pitcher Megan Dejter tossed her 66th career complete game, and became the third player in program history to start her 90th game.

Scott also recorded a milestone as she scored three runs on the day, becoming Towson’s all-time leader in runs scored with 150.

Towson scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back. Doubles from Thies, Edwards and senior Stracher gave the team the early lead.

Later in the game, junior utility Nicole Stockinger hit a home run to right field to secure an 11-1 victory for the Tigers.

In game two of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Tigers were led by freshman pitcher Melissa Abrahamian who threw her second-career complete game.

Stockinger and junior infielder Kaylen Minnatee drove in two runs for Towson as the team went on to win the series opener 10-0.

With these three victories, the team sits in third-place in the CAA standings behind James Madison and Hofstra.

Up next, Towson will take on Georgetown Tuesday at 6 p.m. before returning home to host UNC Wilmington in a three-game series over the weekend.