Tigers set school record at Pepsi Florida Relays

By: Muhammed Waheed, Staff Writer

Towson set a new school record in the 4×200-meter relay race at the Pepsi Florida Relays this weekend. The team also competed in the Colonial Relays and Millersville Metrics in a split squad meet.

At the Pepsi Florida Relays, freshman Jamila Brown, sophomore Liz Reid, senior Zanae Freeland and fifth-year Kaitlyn Davis timed 1:37.79 in the 4×200-meter relay race.

The team took 21st place in the race with a time good enough to set a new school record in the relay.

“It’s an event that we don’t get a chance to compete in very often,” Head Coach Mike Jackson said. “It’s good to see that we finished on a high note, because that was our last event for the weekend.”

Bucknell won the Colonial Relays, while Towson placed 12th with 31 points in a meet that included 30 teams.

Junior Ksenia Safonova won the women’s hammer throw championship and received an Eastern College Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships (ECAC) qualifying mark with a 59.66-meter toss.

West Chester won the Millersville Metrics, while Towson placed sixth in the 20-team meet.

Sophomore Zhane Washington placed second in the triple jump, while sophomore Mariah Howard timed 1:07.54, placing second in the 400-meter hurdles.

“I’m still getting all the information. We’ve been doing a lot of movement, but I’m very excited about what we did this weekend — but still focused on the championships coming in the next month,” Head Coach Mike Jackson said. “I’m glad that the majority of the team was able to get an opportunity to represent Towson this weekend.”

Towson is headed to the Mason Spring Invitational at George Mason Saturday, April 8, but the team could also be competing in a second event this weekend.

“We’re actually thinking about adding the Delaware Open, but that’s still up in the air at this point,” Jackson said. “George Mason will be a great competition for our distance runners and Delaware is where our conference championship is going to be so we want to have a meet there and also be able run somewhere that’s close to home.”